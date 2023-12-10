Find out how each Sun Belt team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

1. Southern Miss

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-3
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
  • Last Game: L 69-67 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cleveland State
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. Old Dominion

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 24-3
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
  • Last Game: W 57-53 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ VCU
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. JMU

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: W 75-56 vs William & Mary

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Maine
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. UL Monroe

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-8
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
  • Last Game: W 76-60 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Texas State

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: L 67-52 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Denver
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

6. Georgia Southern

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 135th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
  • Last Game: W 81-59 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hampton
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Arkansas State

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 149th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
  • Last Game: W 69-58 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Alabama
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8. Marshall

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 176th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
  • Last Game: W 115-56 vs Salem (WV)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jacksonville
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

9. Louisiana

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-19
  • Overall Rank: 197th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
  • Last Game: L 63-60 vs Lamar

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Appalachian State

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 200th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: L 80-77 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. South Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 222nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
  • Last Game: W 68-65 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12. Troy

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 233rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
  • Last Game: W 71-59 vs UT Martin

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

13. Coastal Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 241st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
  • Last Game: W 73-49 vs North Carolina-Pembroke

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

14. Georgia State

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-21
  • Overall Rank: 255th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
  • Last Game: L 94-70 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Winthrop
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

