Will Stephen Sullivan Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stephen Sullivan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sullivan's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Sullivan has been targeted 10 times and has eight catches for 90 yards (11.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (LP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 14 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sullivan 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|10
|8
|90
|5
|0
|11.3
Sullivan Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Texans
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|16
|0
