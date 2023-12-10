Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (1-11) have 13 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New Orleans Saints (5-7) on Sunday, December 10 at Caesars Superdome, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Panthers' most recent outing finished in a 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints fell to the Detroit Lions 33-28 in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Questionable
Tommy Tremble TE Hip Questionable
Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Bradley Bozeman OL Ankle Questionable
Troy Hill CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out
Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable
DeShawn Williams DT Knee Out
Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Questionable
Amare Barno OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice
Vonn Bell S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Taysom Hill QB Foot Questionable
Derek Carr QB Concussion/rib Questionable
Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Questionable
Erik McCoy OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Pete Werner LB Shoulder Questionable
Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Questionable
Juwan Johnson TE Quadricep Questionable
Chris Olave WR Illness Questionable
Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out
Blake Grupe K Right groin Questionable
Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out
Nick Saldiveri OL Shoulder Questionable

Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

Rep the Saints or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (267.3), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 306.0 total yards allowed per contest.
  • The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (15.9) this season and second-worst in points surrendered per game (26.1).
  • Offensively, the Panthers are a bottom-five pass offense, accumulating only 171.3 passing yards per game (third-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on the other side of the ball, surrendering just 180.8 passing yards per contest (fourth-best).
  • Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL with 96.0 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 125.2 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
  • At -7, the Panthers have the 27th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 15 turnovers committed (14th in NFL).

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Saints (-6)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-275), Panthers (+220)
  • Total: 39 points

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.