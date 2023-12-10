The UConn Huskies (5-3) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies average 22.0 more points per game (77.6) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (55.6).

UConn has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Carolina is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tar Heels put up 68.8 points per game, only three more points than the 65.8 the Huskies give up.

When North Carolina totals more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.

When UConn gives up fewer than 68.8 points, it is 5-0.

This year the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

