The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) hit the court against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 55.6 the Tar Heels give up.

UConn has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Carolina has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.6 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Tar Heels score are only 3.0 more points than the Huskies give up (65.8).

North Carolina has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.

UConn is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies shoot 48.2% from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule