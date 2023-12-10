North Carolina vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest between the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) and No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Tar Heels took care of business in their last game 81-66 against UNC Greensboro on Wednesday.
The Tar Heels head into this contest after an 81-66 victory over UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. In their last game on Wednesday, the Huskies secured a 90-63 victory over Ball State. In the win, Lexi Donarski led the Tar Heels with 22 points. Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points in the Huskies' win, leading the team.
North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On November 12 versus the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home.
- The Tar Heels have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 50) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 180) on November 24
- 81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 215) on December 6
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 273) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' signature win of the season came in a 62-44 victory on November 19 over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- UConn has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
UConn 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 35) on November 19
- 80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 39) on November 16
- 71-63 over Kansas (No. 62) on November 25
- 90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 112) on December 6
- 102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 208) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)
UConn Leaders
- Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%
- Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%
- Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 140th in college basketball and are giving up 55.6 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and allowing 65.8 per contest, 212th in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.
