Sunday's contest between the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) and No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) squaring off at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Tar Heels claimed an 81-66 victory over UNC Greensboro.

The Tar Heels enter this contest following an 81-66 victory against UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. The Huskies took care of business in their most recent game 90-63 against Ball State on Wednesday. Lexi Donarski scored a team-best 22 points for the Tar Heels in the victory. Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points in the Huskies' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels secured their best win of the season on November 12, a 74-70 home victory.

The Tar Heels have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

North Carolina has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

North Carolina has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 52) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 182) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 214) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 273) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies captured their best win of the season on November 19, when they claimed a 62-44 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 10th-most.

UConn has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 34) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 60) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 114) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 208) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 140th in college basketball and are allowing 55.6 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 77.6 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (212th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.