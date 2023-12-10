Sunday's game between the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) and the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) at Mohegan Sun Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61, heavily favoring UConn to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Tar Heels came out on top in their most recent matchup 81-66 against UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. The Huskies are coming off of a 90-63 victory against Ball State in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Lexi Donarski scored a team-best 22 points for the Tar Heels in the victory. Aaliyah Edwards totaled 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Huskies.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' best win of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to our computer rankings. The Tar Heels captured the 74-70 home win on November 12.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

North Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

North Carolina has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 56) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 174) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 212) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 272) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' best victory of the season came against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies picked up the 62-44 road win on November 19.

The Huskies have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

UConn has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 36) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 37) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 60) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 215) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG%

Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels average 68.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per outing (49th in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per outing (212th in college basketball).

