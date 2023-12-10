The NC State Wolfpack (9-0) will host the Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) after victories in nine straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 62.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 55.6 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.6 points, Liberty is 3-4.

NC State is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.

The 80.3 points per game the Wolfpack score are 10.3 more points than the Flames allow (70.0).

NC State is 7-0 when scoring more than 70.0 points.

When Liberty gives up fewer than 80.3 points, it is 2-5.

The Wolfpack are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (38.6%).

The Flames' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.3 higher than the Wolfpack have given up.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Madison Hayes: 10.0 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) River Baldwin: 9.7 PTS, 60.7 FG%

