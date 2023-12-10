NC State vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (9-0) squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-56 victory, as our model heavily favors NC State.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Wolfpack earned a 79-61 victory against Illinois State.
NC State vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 80, Liberty 56
Other ACC Predictions
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's best victory this season came against the Colorado Buffaloes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Wolfpack secured the 78-60 win at a neutral site on November 25.
- The Wolfpack have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolfpack are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 53) on November 29
- 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 87) on November 19
- 79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 24
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Aziaha James: 16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Madison Hayes: 10 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- River Baldwin: 9.7 PTS, 60.7 FG%
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game (scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball while giving up 55.6 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +223 scoring differential overall.
