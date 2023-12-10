December 11 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
To find out how each NBA team currently measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 16-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
- Odds to Win Finals: +375
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 133-123 vs Knicks
Rep the Boston Celtics with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 14-7 | Projected Record: 73-9
- Odds to Win Finals: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 125-114 vs Hawks
Rep the Philadelphia 76ers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 17-4 | Projected Record: 67-15
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 127-103 vs Grizzlies
Rep the Minnesota Timberwolves with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 14-7 | Projected Record: 60-22
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 138-136 vs Warriors
Rep the Oklahoma City Thunder with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSOK, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 10-9 | Projected Record: 59-23
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 114-106 vs Nuggets
Rep the Houston Rockets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 56-26
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 123-91 vs Pistons
Rep the Orlando Magic with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 51-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 133-123 vs Celtics
Rep the New York Knicks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: MSG, TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 51-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 124-97 vs Wizards
Rep the Brooklyn Nets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 54-28
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 128-119 vs Pacers
Rep the Milwaukee Bucks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSWI, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 54-28
- Odds to Win Finals: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 114-106 vs Rockets
Rep the Denver Nuggets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSSE, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 11-10 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 117-103 vs Jazz
Rep the Los Angeles Clippers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 51-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 123-109 vs Pacers
Rep the Los Angeles Lakers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA
13. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 12-8 | Projected Record: 50-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 123-109 vs Lakers
Rep the Indiana Pacers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSDETX, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 111-99 vs Heat
Rep the Cleveland Cavaliers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 10-12 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 138-136 vs Thunder
Rep the Golden State Warriors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT
16. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 48-34
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 125-112 vs Trail Blazers
Rep the Dallas Mavericks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 44-38
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 111-99 vs Cavaliers
Rep the Miami Heat with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 12-8 | Projected Record: 45-37
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 114-106 vs Suns
Rep the Sacramento Kings with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 9-12 | Projected Record: 40-42
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 125-114 vs 76ers
Rep the Atlanta Hawks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSSE, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 38-44
- Odds to Win Finals: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 114-106 vs Kings
Rep the Phoenix Suns with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT
21. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 12-11 | Projected Record: 37-45
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 133-89 vs Lakers
Rep the New Orleans Pelicans with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 9-13 | Projected Record: 29-53
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 119-116 vs Hornets
Rep the Toronto Raptors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: MSG, TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 21-61
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 121-112 vs Spurs
Rep the Chicago Bulls with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSWI, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 14-68
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 125-112 vs Mavericks
Rep the Portland Trail Blazers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clippers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 16-66
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 127-103 vs Timberwolves
Rep the Memphis Grizzlies with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 7-13 | Projected Record: 15-67
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 119-116 vs Raptors
Rep the Charlotte Hornets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 7-15 | Projected Record: 12-70
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 117-103 vs Clippers
Rep the Utah Jazz with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSOK, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 3-18 | Projected Record: 9-73
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 124-97 vs Nets
Rep the Washington Wizards with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 3-18 | Projected Record: 7-75
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 121-112 vs Bulls
Rep the San Antonio Spurs with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 2-20 | Projected Record: 5-77
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 123-91 vs Magic
Rep the Detroit Pistons with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- TV Channel: BSDETX, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.