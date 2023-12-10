Will Jonathan Mingo pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo's stat line reveals 34 grabs for 355 yards. He averages 32.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 67 occasions.

Having played 11 games this year, Mingo has not had a TD reception.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 12 @Titans 6 4 60 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 10 6 69 0

