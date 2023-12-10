The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) travel to face the South Florida Bulls (6-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 57.3 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 56.3 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.
  • South Florida is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.
  • The 62.0 points per game the Bulls average are 24.8 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (86.8).
  • The Bulls shoot 38.1% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow defensively.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Lauren Bailey: 8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
  • Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG%
  • Nyla Walker: 8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 64-47 Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Furman L 73-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/7/2023 @ FGCU L 102-53 Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/15/2023 Appalachian State - Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 Florida - Paul Porter Arena

