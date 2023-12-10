The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) travel to face the South Florida Bulls (6-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 57.3 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 56.3 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.

South Florida is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.

The 62.0 points per game the Bulls average are 24.8 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (86.8).

The Bulls shoot 38.1% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow defensively.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Lauren Bailey: 8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG% Nyla Walker: 8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Schedule