How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) travel to face the South Florida Bulls (6-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 57.3 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 56.3 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.
- South Florida is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.
- The 62.0 points per game the Bulls average are 24.8 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (86.8).
- The Bulls shoot 38.1% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow defensively.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Lauren Bailey: 8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG%
- Nyla Walker: 8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 64-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Furman
|L 73-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 102-53
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/15/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|Florida
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
