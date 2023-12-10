The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 52.1 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Elon is 2-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

UNC Greensboro's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.1 points.

The Spartans put up 67.0 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.1 the Phoenix allow.

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Elon is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.

The Spartans shoot 41.9% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.

Elon Leaders

Iycez Adams: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG% Maraja Pass: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG% Regina Walton: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Vanessa Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG% Ava Leroux: 4.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

Elon Schedule