The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) welcome in the Elon Phoenix (5-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Elon has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 214th.

The Phoenix's 82.8 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 70.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Elon is 5-2.

Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Elon averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (62.8).

At home, the Phoenix gave up 70.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

Elon drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (28.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule