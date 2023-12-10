The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) welcome in the Elon Phoenix (5-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • Elon has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 214th.
  • The Phoenix's 82.8 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 70.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, Elon is 5-2.

Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Elon averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (62.8).
  • At home, the Phoenix gave up 70.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • Elon drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (28.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Presbyterian W 82-79 Schar Center
11/30/2023 Warren Wilson W 127-56 Schar Center
12/3/2023 @ Radford L 82-72 Dedmon Center
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/15/2023 Bridgewater (VA) - Schar Center
12/22/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

