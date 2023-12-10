Sunday's game between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) and the Elon Phoenix (5-4) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-71 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to take home the win. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 83, Elon 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-11.9)

UNC Greensboro (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

UNC Greensboro has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Elon's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Spartans have a 6-0-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Phoenix have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 82.8 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and are giving up 77.6 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball.

Elon wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 32.9 rebounds per game, 195th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Elon hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (54th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

Elon has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

