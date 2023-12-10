The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) play the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. FGCU Game Information

Duke Players to Watch

  • Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

