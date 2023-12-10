The Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints are set to play in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark's 42 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 319 yards (35.4 per game) and three scores.

Chark has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0

