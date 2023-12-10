Will Chuba Hubbard Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 14?
Will Chuba Hubbard pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.
Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Hubbard has churned out a team-best 557 rushing yards (46.4 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Hubbard has also caught 28 passes for 165 yards (13.8 per game).
- Hubbard has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.
Chuba Hubbard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|9
|60
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|2
|16
|0
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|14
|41
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|9
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|19
|88
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|15
|28
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|16
|58
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|9
|23
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|10
|57
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|14
|45
|1
|5
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|25
|104
|2
|0
|0
|0
