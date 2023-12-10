See how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

1. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
  • Last Game: W 85-49 vs Longwood

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iona
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Delaware

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 140th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
  • Last Game: L 64-55 vs VCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

3. Drexel

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 142nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
  • Last Game: W 65-57 vs Buffalo

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Campbell

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-9
  • Overall Rank: 164th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
  • Last Game: W 99-28 vs Lancaster Bible

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
  • Last Game: W 68-47 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

6. Towson

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 177th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
  • Last Game: L 99-51 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Opponent: George Mason
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 18-9
  • Overall Rank: 199th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
  • Last Game: W 69-58 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Robert Morris
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 213th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: L 55-52 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stetson
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 221st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: L 75-56 vs JMU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Longwood
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 257th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
  • Last Game: L 79-57 vs Syracuse

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Holy Cross
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

11. Elon

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 275th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
  • Last Game: L 52-47 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Furman
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

12. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 277th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
  • Last Game: L 59-54 vs Iona

Next Game

  • Opponent: Farmingdale State (NY)
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 345th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
  • Last Game: L 68-55 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Washington
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

14. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-25
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
  • Last Game: L 108-35 vs Nebraska

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Davidson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

