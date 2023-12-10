See how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stony Brook

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

8-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 85-49 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Delaware

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 20-10

4-5 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: L 64-55 vs VCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

3. Drexel

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

4-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: W 65-57 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Campbell

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-9

7-2 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: W 99-28 vs Lancaster Bible

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

5-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 68-47 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

6. Towson

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-2 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: L 99-51 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 18-9

6-2 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: W 69-58 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Robert Morris

@ Robert Morris Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

3-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 55-52 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. William & Mary

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 13-16

3-6 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: L 75-56 vs JMU

Next Game

Opponent: Longwood

Longwood Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-4 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: L 79-57 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

11. Elon

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-7 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 52-47 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

12. Hofstra

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-4 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: L 59-54 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: Farmingdale State (NY)

Farmingdale State (NY) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

13. Hampton

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 2-26

0-7 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 68-55 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Washington

@ George Washington Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

14. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-25

2-6 | 3-25 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 108-35 vs Nebraska

Next Game