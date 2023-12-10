Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly ASUN Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the ASUN this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
ASUN Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: W 78-71 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
2. North Alabama
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: W 76-64 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: W 98-59 vs Berea
Next Game
- Opponent: Evansville
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: L 73-62 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 70-68 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Stetson
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 123-43 vs Johnson (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Omaha
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
7. Queens
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: L 93-81 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: L 86-85 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: Trinity Baptist
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. FGCU
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: L 77-57 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mercer
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: W 84-77 vs South Carolina Upstate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. North Florida
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: W 64-56 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Trinity Baptist
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-28
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: W 73-70 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
