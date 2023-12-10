Appalachian State vs. Richmond December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) meet the Richmond Spiders (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Robins Center. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Appalachian State vs. Richmond Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Maggie Doogan: 16.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Grace Townsend: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Doogan: 16.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Townsend: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ullstrom: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hill: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.