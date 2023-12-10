Sunday's game between the Richmond Spiders (7-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 74-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Richmond, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Mountaineers' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 77-73 win against Charleston (SC).

Appalachian State vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Appalachian State vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 74, Appalachian State 55

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers' best win this season came in a 71-65 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on November 6.

Based on the RPI, the Spiders have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 93rd-most in the nation.

Appalachian State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on November 6

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 214) on December 5

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 298) on November 11

68-63 over Furman (No. 300) on November 23

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 327) on November 24

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53)

14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53) Faith Alston: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Rylan Moffitt: 6.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 44.4 FG%

6.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 44.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%

3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG% Zada Porter: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers score 64.1 points per game (208th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 (193rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

