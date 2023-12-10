Seeking an updated view of the A-10 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7

7-2 | 23-7 Odds to Win A-10: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: W 82-70 vs Troy

Next Game

Opponent: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. VCU

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

5-5 | 23-8 Odds to Win A-10: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 86-58 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Duquesne

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7

7-2 | 23-7 Odds to Win A-10: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 68-59 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: Bradley

Bradley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

8-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win A-10: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 74-70 vs Princeton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FloHoops

5. UMass

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-2 | 21-7 Odds to Win A-10: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: W 91-77 vs UMass-Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. George Mason

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-8

7-2 | 22-8 Odds to Win A-10: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: L 87-66 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Richmond

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

5-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win A-10: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: L 87-76 vs Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-14

7-2 | 16-14 Odds to Win A-10: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: W 89-56 vs Siena

Next Game

Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-4 | 17-13 Odds to Win A-10: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 115-64 vs Goshen

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Davidson

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-3 | 17-12 Odds to Win A-10: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: W 79-61 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. George Washington

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

9-2 | 17-13 Odds to Win A-10: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 88-73 vs Bowie State

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. La Salle

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-15

8-2 | 15-15 Odds to Win A-10: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: W 67-51 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: The CW

13. Saint Louis

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-23

6-5 | 7-23 Odds to Win A-10: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: W 71-68 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Fordham

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-23

5-5 | 8-23 Odds to Win A-10: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: W 60-59 vs North Texas

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's

@ St. John's Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

15. Rhode Island

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-22

5-5 | 8-22 Odds to Win A-10: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: L 85-70 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game