The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 59.9 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 64.4 the Catamounts allow.
  • UNC Asheville is 2-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
  • The Catamounts score just 4.6 more points per game (59.1) than the Bulldogs give up (54.5).
  • When Western Carolina totals more than 54.5 points, it is 1-4.
  • When UNC Asheville gives up fewer than 59.1 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Catamounts are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (35%).
  • The Bulldogs' 36.1 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Catamounts have given up.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 9.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%
  • Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%
  • Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
  • Zanoria Cruz: 8.3 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia State L 90-57 Ramsey Center
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 60-41 Ramsey Center
12/5/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 73-64 Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville - Ramsey Center
12/15/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/18/2023 Murray State - Ramsey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.