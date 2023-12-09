The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Catamounts are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -3.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Western Carolina's outings this year have an average total of 148.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Catamounts have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Carolina has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Catamounts have been at least a -175 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Western Carolina.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 3 42.9% 77.1 163.9 71.4 144.7 143.1 UNC Asheville 5 100% 86.8 163.9 73.3 144.7 152.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The Catamounts average only 3.8 more points per game (77.1) than the Bulldogs give up (73.3).

Western Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 UNC Asheville 0-5-0 0-1 4-1-0

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina UNC Asheville 9-5 Home Record 13-0 6-9 Away Record 10-6 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.