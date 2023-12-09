Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Woolbright: 19.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jones: 13.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Corneilous Williams: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|74.4
|114th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
