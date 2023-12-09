The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville matchup in this article.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-3.5) 146.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-3.5) 146.5 -184 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Western Carolina has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Catamounts' seven games this season have hit the over.

UNC Asheville has put together a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.