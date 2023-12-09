How to Watch Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- American vs VMI (1:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia State vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Wofford vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Western Carolina shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 134th.
- The 77.1 points per game the Catamounts score are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.3).
- When Western Carolina puts up more than 73.3 points, it is 3-1.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Western Carolina performed better at home last season, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Catamounts surrendered 65.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Western Carolina performed better at home last season, draining 9.6 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage on the road.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|L 97-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
