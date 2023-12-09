The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Western Carolina shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Catamounts are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 134th.

The 77.1 points per game the Catamounts score are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.3).

When Western Carolina puts up more than 73.3 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Western Carolina performed better at home last season, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Catamounts surrendered 65.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, Western Carolina performed better at home last season, draining 9.6 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule