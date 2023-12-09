Wake Forest vs. NJIT December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) will face the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 18.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marqus Marion: 2.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NJIT Players to Watch
- Carr: 15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Miller: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hildreth: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sallis: 18.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marion: 2.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.