The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) will face the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Kevin Miller: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Marqus Marion: 2.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 66.9 300th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 31.4 201st 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 18th 9.5 3pt Made 6.5 274th 143rd 13.5 Assists 11.2 319th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.4 40th

