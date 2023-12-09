The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the NJIT Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.

Wake Forest has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 314th.

The Demon Deacons average just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Highlanders allow (79.1).

Wake Forest has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest put up 79.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.

The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Wake Forest fared worse at home last year, averaging 9.1 threes per game, compared to 10.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule