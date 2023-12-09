How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the NJIT Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
- Wake Forest has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 314th.
- The Demon Deacons average just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Highlanders allow (79.1).
- Wake Forest has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.1 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wake Forest put up 79.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.
- The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Wake Forest fared worse at home last year, averaging 9.1 threes per game, compared to 10.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% clip when playing on the road.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|W 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|W 76-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
