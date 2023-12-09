Saturday's contest that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) against the NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-62 in favor of Wake Forest, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 86, NJIT 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. NJIT

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-23.8)

Wake Forest (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Wake Forest has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while NJIT is 3-5-0. A total of three out of the Demon Deacons' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Highlanders' games have gone over.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per contest (179th in college basketball).

Wake Forest loses the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. it collects 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 296th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.0 per contest.

Wake Forest makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 35.4% from deep (96th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.5%.

The Demon Deacons rank 73rd in college basketball by averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 213th in college basketball, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions.

Wake Forest has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 11.6 it forces on average (228th in college basketball).

