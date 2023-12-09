North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 9
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Raleigh High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
