The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • UNC Asheville is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 252nd.
  • The Bulldogs average 15.4 more points per game (86.8) than the Catamounts give up (71.4).
  • UNC Asheville has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Asheville put up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.9.
  • Beyond the arc, UNC Asheville drained more trifectas away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.1%) than at home (42.4%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-67 Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) W 97-51 Kimmel Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 79-76 KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn - Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State - Kimmel Arena

