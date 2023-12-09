The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

UNC Asheville is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 252nd.

The Bulldogs average 15.4 more points per game (86.8) than the Catamounts give up (71.4).

UNC Asheville has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville put up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.9.

Beyond the arc, UNC Asheville drained more trifectas away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.1%) than at home (42.4%).

