The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 59.9 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 64.4 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.4 points, UNC Asheville is 2-0.

Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.

The Catamounts record just 4.6 more points per game (59.1) than the Bulldogs give up (54.5).

When Western Carolina totals more than 54.5 points, it is 1-4.

When UNC Asheville allows fewer than 59.1 points, it is 3-2.

This year the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 36.1 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Catamounts have conceded.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG%

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG% Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

