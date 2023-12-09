The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
  • Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).
  • When Tennessee totals more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
  • The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow.
  • Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 63.7.
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, making 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (70) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).
  • At home, Illinois made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

