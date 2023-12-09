Saturday's game between the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 72-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-0.7)

Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Tennessee has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 5-3-0 and the Fighting Illini are 2-5-0.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 127th in college basketball and are giving up 66.9 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 115th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.3 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.5 (93rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

The Volunteers average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (117th in college basketball), and give up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.9 turnovers per game, committing 10 (53rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (123rd in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +142 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (23rd in college basketball).

Illinois is third in the country at 42.5 rebounds per game. That's 12 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (171st in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 29.6% rate.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 12.8 (249th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

