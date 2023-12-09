North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Surry County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mount Airy High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
