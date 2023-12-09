Today's Serie A slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Lazio squaring off against Hellas Verona.

How to watch all the action in the Serie A today is included here.

Watch Hellas Verona vs Lazio

Lazio is on the road to play Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Lazio (-110)

Lazio (-110) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+295)

Hellas Verona (+295) Draw: (+235)

Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan

AC Milan travels to face Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Atalanta (+150)

Atalanta (+150) Underdog: AC Milan (+185)

AC Milan (+185) Draw: (+210)

Watch Inter Milan vs Udinese

Udinese travels to match up with Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Inter Milan (-400)

Inter Milan (-400) Underdog: Udinese (+850)

Udinese (+850) Draw: (+475)

