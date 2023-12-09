Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 9?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
- He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|19:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:01
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.