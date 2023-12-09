North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Pitt County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farmville Central High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
