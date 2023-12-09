The Radford Highlanders (6-4) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Highlanders have averaged.

North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 210th.

The Eagles' 73.4 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Carolina Central scored 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (72.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule