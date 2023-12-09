The Radford Highlanders (6-4) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Highlanders have averaged.
  • North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 210th.
  • The Eagles' 73.4 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina Central scored 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 70-58 HTC Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/5/2023 @ Virginia L 77-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/9/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
12/15/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) - McDougald-McLendon Arena

