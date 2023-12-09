Saturday's game at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (6-4) taking on the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 win for Radford, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 74, North Carolina Central 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-6.5)

Radford (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Radford is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina Central's 4-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Highlanders are 6-2-0 and the Eagles are 4-4-0.

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles' +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per outing (163rd in college basketball).

North Carolina Central falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It records 30.8 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.7.

North Carolina Central makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

North Carolina Central has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (141st in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (65th in college basketball).

