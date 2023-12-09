The Carolina Hurricanes, including Martin Necas, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

In six of 26 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Necas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Necas goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 2 19 Points 1 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

