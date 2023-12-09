High school basketball action in Edgecombe County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hunt High School at Tarboro High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9

12:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wake Academy at Tarboro High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9

1:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Goldsboro High School at Tarboro High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9

4:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at Tarboro High School