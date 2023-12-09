How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.9% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 238th.
- The Pirates score an average of 76.4 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks allow.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, East Carolina is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.0.
- At home, the Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
- East Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 74-66
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 63-52
|Minges Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Florida
|-
|RP Funding Center
|12/20/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.