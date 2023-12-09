The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Duke vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -15.5 137.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Every game Duke has played this season has gone over 137.5 total points.

The average point total in Duke's contests this year is 148, 10.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Devils are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Duke has been listed as the favorite three times this season but has failed to win any of those games.

The Blue Devils have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1400 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Duke, based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

Duke vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 7 100% 80.9 149.2 67.1 129 146.8 Charlotte 2 28.6% 68.3 149.2 61.9 129 132.1

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils record 80.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 61.9 the 49ers allow.

When Duke totals more than 61.9 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Duke vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-5-0 2-2 4-3-0 Charlotte 5-2-0 0-0 3-4-0

Duke vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Charlotte 16-0 Home Record 11-4 4-6 Away Record 5-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

