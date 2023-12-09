How to Watch Duke vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.
Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Syracuse vs Georgetown (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- Valparaiso vs Virginia Tech (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- Duke has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 185th.
- The 80.9 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 19.0 more points than the 49ers allow (61.9).
- When Duke totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-3.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last year, giving up 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 80-75
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
