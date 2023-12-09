Saturday's game that pits the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) against the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Charlotte 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-8.0)

Duke (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Duke has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Charlotte is 5-2-0. The Blue Devils are 4-3-0 and the 49ers are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.9 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

Duke is 173rd in the nation at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Duke makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from deep.

The Blue Devils rank 29th in college basketball with 105 points scored per 100 possessions, and 125th in college basketball defensively with 87.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 8.1 turnovers per game (fifth in college basketball play), 3.7 fewer than the 11.8 it forces on average (214th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.