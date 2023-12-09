The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Davidson has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Miami (OH) has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

RedHawks games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

